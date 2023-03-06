Ruby Soho Describes Recovery From Nose Break, Says It’s “More Mental Than It Is Physical”

In a recent interview with Wrestle Joy, Ruby Soho shared her story of recovering from her broken nose after AEW All Out last September (via Wrestling Inc). The talent explained the mental and physical toll of the recovery process as well as the severity of the initial injury experience. You can read some highlights from Soho and watch the complete interview below.

On the obstacles to overcome after recovery: “I’ve been injured a number of times throughout my career, as all of us are. And I think one of the things that we can all agree on in the industry is coming back from an injury is so much more mental than it is physical.”

On the intensity of the initial injury: “My nose breaking was probably one of the most painful injuries I’ve ever had. I’ve never screamed out of pain before, but as soon as you see my hands over my face, I’m guttural screaming because it’s just the most overwhelming pain all throughout my face.”