Ruby Soho Set For The Wrld On GCW In New York City
January 11, 2022 | Posted by
GCW has announced a new match for this month’s The Wrld On GCW in the Hammerstein Ballroom. The company announced on Tuesday that Ruby Soho will face Allie Katch at the show, which takes place on January 23rd in the famed venue.
You can see the announcement video below:
Everything happens for a reason, and you have to trust that the universe will give you what you want when you're supposed to have it….
111#TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/rueByjlIG1
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 11, 2022
