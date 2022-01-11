wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Set For The Wrld On GCW In New York City

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ruby Soho AEW Dynamite

GCW has announced a new match for this month’s The Wrld On GCW in the Hammerstein Ballroom. The company announced on Tuesday that Ruby Soho will face Allie Katch at the show, which takes place on January 23rd in the famed venue.

You can see the announcement video below:

