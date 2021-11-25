Ruby Soho On Biggest Adjustment From WWE To AEW, Wearing Patches For Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Ruby Soho discussed wearing patches on her AEW jacket for Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, the biggest adjustment from WWE to AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ruby Soho on wearing patches on her jacket for Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan: “When Sarah first got released, Liv and I both wanted to take her with us every time we entered the ring. Every single time, we always wanted to have her with us because who we were as a team wouldn’t be anything without each other. We were sisters on screen and off screen. Those are my best friends in the whole world, and they are the reason I’m who I am today, the performer I am today, and the woman I am today is because of those two girls. We’re so different that we just complimented each other really well and brought out the best in each other. We always wanted to carry her with us, so both of us had the patch on our jacket to represent Sarah, and it was over our hearts. When I was coming in to debut for AEW, I realized I wanted to carry that on, and I wanted to bring them with me, always. I wanted to make sure that I brought them both with me to the ring because they were my strength and they still are my strength. I thought it was really important having all these patches that have a lot of meaning to me. Those are the ones that mean the most because I take my girls with me always.”

On the biggest adjustment from WWE to AEW: “I think maybe in-ring, I would say. It’s all an adjustment as they are two completely different places and it’s two completely different environments. But I think in-ring is where I have been tested the most because I have a lot longer matches than I am accustomed to. It’s been a long time since I was pushed to the level that I have just been pushed to in the last few months. I am looking forward to being pushed continuously. So, I think my cardio is one of the things that has been tested the most since I’ve been to AEW.”

