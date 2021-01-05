Rumor On Reason For Carlito Not Appearing On RAW

As previously reported, Carlito did not appear on last night’s Legends Edition of RAW despite being promoted for it. Carlito offered up his own response on Twitter to not being on RAW in a tweet following the show.

According to Wrestling Inc., the reason that Carlito wasn’t at the show was that he was never actually booked for it to begin with. The site reports that after feelers were sent out to a variety of former WWE talent, someone within the company got ahead of themselves and announced that Carlito would be appearing.

Wrestling Inc. states that there’s no bad blood backstage regarding the communication error.

Carlito hasn’t appeared on RAW in over a decade, but he did appear on Edge and Christian’s Show That Totally Reeks Of Awesomeness back in 2016.