Rusev Comments on Speculation Over His WWE Status
– Rusev took to his Twitter account to comment on speculation about his status with WWE. The WWE star, who along with Lana has been off WWE television, posted to his Twitter account to comment on reports that they’re on hiatus from the company. In response to a post stating the two “aren’t sure what their next step is going to be,” he replied, “Oh i know what my next step is.”
The two took time away from the company starting in June, and have yet to appear on WWE TV or for WWE promotional appearances. When a fan asked Rusev if he hwas going to “have an awesome new hair cut” and return this week, he had responses to that too:
Oh i know what my next step is. https://t.co/XfieA5SieW
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 13, 2019
I actually do! https://t.co/VdHTQcl2Xl
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 13, 2019
How long can you hold your breath ?!?!? https://t.co/VdHTQcl2Xl
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 13, 2019
