RUSH Vows To Add New Members To La Faccion Ingobernable This Year

RUSH has promised to add new members to La Faccion Ingobernable in 2024. The AEW star, who recently revealed that he was cleared to return, posted to Twitter to tease the arrival of new members to the stable.

RUSH wrote:

“2024 will see a bigger LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE I will add a new Man to the group And a WOMAN. NO PASA NADA #AEW #LFI”

No word on who the new members will be yet.