wrestling / News
RUSH Vows To Add New Members To La Faccion Ingobernable This Year
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
RUSH has promised to add new members to La Faccion Ingobernable in 2024. The AEW star, who recently revealed that he was cleared to return, posted to Twitter to tease the arrival of new members to the stable.
RUSH wrote:
“2024 will see a bigger LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE
I will add a new Man to the group
And a WOMAN.
NO PASA NADA
#AEW #LFI”
No word on who the new members will be yet.
2024 will see a bigger LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE
I will add a new Man to the group
And a WOMAN.
NO PASA NADA#AEW #LFI pic.twitter.com/yZXVNfELgX
— RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) February 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations