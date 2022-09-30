wrestling / News
Rush Officially Signs With AEW, Tony Khan Welcomes Him
El Toro Blanco is All Elite. In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Rush has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Rush first appeared for the company back in May during Double or Nothing. He will have a match with Jon Silver on tonight’s episode of Rampage.
Khan wrote: “It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is All Elite! What a week for Rush! Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama @ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT!”
