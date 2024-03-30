Ryan Nemeth on His AEW Status, Says He Can’t Talk About It

– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, wrestler Ryan Nemeth was asked about his current contract status with AEW wrestling. He stated on the subject (via Fightful), “I will very diplomatically tell you that is a topic I just can’t talk about at the moment.”

Nemeth continued, “Everything I’ve ever done with AEW, I’ve been very proud of and I appreciate every single match I’ve had there and all the friends I’ve made and it was a great experience. TBD.” Ryan Nemeth last wrestled for AEW in November 2023, losing to Wardlow on AEW Collision.