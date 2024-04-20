wrestling / News
Ryan Nemeth Names His Favorite Moment In AEW
Ryan Nemeth recently discussed his favorite moment in his AEW run. Nemeth last competed in AEW on the November 4th episode of AEW Collision, and he spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview in which he was asked about his favorite moment there
“It was Darby [Allin] and JD Drake I believe,” Nemeth said (per Wrestling Inc). “And Sting came at me with his baseball bat, and I was like ‘No, no, no!’ And he pushed me around the whole entire ring, up the back ramp, out into the parking lot. And I just thought ‘This is kind of amazing,’ because Sting is a legend.”
He continued, “The last interaction a Nemeth had with Sting was at Survivor Series, when he helped my brother win Survivor Series. It was on my mind. And also, I love cartoons, and ‘The Three Stooges,’ and this just seemed very ‘Looney Tunes.’ I’m falling backward the whole way. I thought it was incredible. For those three reasons, that is a major highlight for me.”
Nemeth has said that he “just can’t talk about” his status with the company and when he might return.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Tony Khan Weighs In On Warning From Oklahoma Athletic Commission Over Nyla Rose Match
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy