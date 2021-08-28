Ryan Nemeth’s HEEL Selected For HollyShorts Film Festival

Ryan Nemeth’s film HEEL has been selected for the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival. Nemeth announced on Friday that the short film, which he was working on before he was signed with AEW, is an official selection for the festival which takes place from September 23rd to October 1st.

You can see the full announcement below, along with the trailer Nemeth posted last year:

Ryan Nemeth’s film HEEL has been named as an Official Selection of the Oscar Qualifying 17th Annual HollyShorts Film Festival. The festival runs in person & virtually September 23 – October 1, 2021 and takes place at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, CA and on Bitpix, the online streaming platform available everywhere. HEEL is a controversial short film project written by and starring Nemeth. It deals with the dark topic of sexual assault in the world of independent professional wrestling. It boasts filmmaker Maggie Levin (Hulu & Blumhouse’s My Valentine, Labyrinth) as director, as well as stars from wrestling and film (including Jeff Tremaine, Nic Nemeth, Scott Derrickson, Ruby Soho, among many others) as producers and backers. To date, Nemeth’s film has screened and won awards at over twenty different film festivals across five different countries.

BREAKING: HEEL is named Official Selection of Oscar Qualifying film festival pic.twitter.com/GLIEmlFwcd — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) August 27, 2021