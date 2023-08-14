Ryan Nemeth Reportedly Sent Home From AEW Collision

Ryan Nemeth was reportedly sent home from last night’s AEW Collision after being told that he wasn’t needed. Fightful Select reports that Nemeth was brought into town for Saturday’s Collision taping, but that shortly after he cot there a coach told him that he would not be needed and that a flight had been booked to take him back home.

The report notes that Nemeth, a Being the Elite regular, was confronted by CM Punk shortly after he returned earlier this year at the debut of Collision. The confrontation was over Punk taking issue with Nemeth tweeting “Literally the softest man alive” after Punk’s return promo. There’s no word on how it went beyond Nemeth explaining himself and that it didn’t end in anything physical.

To be clear, the report does not say that Punk had any influence on the decision to send Nemeth home, or that the previous confrontation was a factor in such. Nemeth last competed on the May 7th episode of ROH TV, and before that on the March 24th episode of AEW Dark.