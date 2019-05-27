Ryback Says Triple H Is ‘Obsessed’ With What Internet Wrestling Fans Think of Him

— On the latest edition of Conversations with The Big Guy Ryback Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Ryback discussed how Triple H is obsessed with what internet fans think of him.

“Hunter is obsessed with the internet and what internet fans think of him,” he said. “The sole reason he would do it is to look like a God compared to Vince. I don’t care why he does it, but that would be the reason why he does it. If he cared so much, he would have spoken up by now, he would have done it by now.”

He also said that WWE talent will jump to AEW if they handle this opportunity correctly.

“They better get on the ball, because AEW has an opportunity to do everything right. Talent will run for the hills to get away from WWE if they do it right in AEW.”