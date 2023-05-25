Sabu Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Sides With Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

Sabu made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite, allying with Adam Cole & Roderick Strong. The ECW legend appeared on tonight’s show, with Cole revealing that he called someone in Vegas to provide some backup to himself and Roderick Strong against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Sabu then came out to the ring and nailed Matt Menard with a chair, after which the JAS fled the ring.