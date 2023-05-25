wrestling / News
Sabu Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Sides With Adam Cole & Roderick Strong
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
Sabu made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite, allying with Adam Cole & Roderick Strong. The ECW legend appeared on tonight’s show, with Cole revealing that he called someone in Vegas to provide some backup to himself and Roderick Strong against the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Sabu then came out to the ring and nailed Matt Menard with a chair, after which the JAS fled the ring.
A man that @IAmJericho knows VERY well… it's #SABU!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EmNABMYpJ0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- John Cena on How Brock Lesnar Came Up With Their WWE SummerSlam 2014 Match
- Kurt Angle Thinks Luther Reigns Could’ve Been A Big Star In WWE If He Wasn’t Lazy
- Tony Schiavone Was Initially Shocked When D-Generation X Did A Shoot At WCW HQ
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw