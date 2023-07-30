Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 07.29.23  

Hello everybody! It’s time for your Saturday night dose of AEW action, and all signs point towards this being another classic. FTR defend the AEW tag team titles against Better Than You, Bay Bay, which should be fantastic in and of itself, but perhaps the larger story will be whether or not this is the culmination of the MJF/Adam Cole ‘friendship’. Will one of them turn? Or will we see…the DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE!?

Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Venue: XL Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni

We open with our pre-show quick-fire promos, with MJF saying he will bash Dax Harwood’s nuts in, and Better Than You Bay Bay will become the new AEW tag team champions. Cash says this isn’t the Pinnacle, they ain’t Max’s muchachos, and Dax reminds Cole and MJF they are in the ring with the best tag team in the world. Top Guys, out!

Match One: [Ladder Match for Andrade’s Mask] Andrade El Idolo vs Buddy Matthews (w/ Julia Hart)

Kicking things off hot tonight! Julia Hart looks for the distraction and Buddy attempts the knees in the corner, but Andrade avoids them. They trade chops and forearms in the corner before Buddy gets a boot to the face of Andrade, before Andrade clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Moonsault attempt is caught but Andrade jumps to a ladder on the outside, and hits a moonsault halfway up the ladder to Buddy on the floor below!

Inside the ring, Andrade arranges furniture, leaning various ladders against the ropes and the buckles. He sends Buddy head first into a ladder and then follows up with the Three Amigos…but Buddy escapes the third! Oh but Andrade dodges an attack and flips him in a hip toss into the leaning ladder.

Andrade leans a ladder against Buddy in the corner and goes for something but Buddy to his feet and THROWS the ladder squarely at Andrade! Ouch. Matthews has the ladder set up in the middle of the ring but he heads to the outside to see Doc Samson as his shoulder seems to be bothering him. PIP time!

Meanwhile, Andrade is starting to slowly climb the ladder. Buddy grabs him into a powerbomb and nails a buckle bomb! He sends Idolo back first into the ladder, and irish whips him into the ladder in the opposite corner. Whips him back to the opposite ladder again, so hard that Andrade flips over the top rope to the outside! Buddy drives a ladder into the midsection as Andrade attempts to get back in, and then uses it as a see-saw, jumping on one end to whip it into Andrade’s face.

Back from break, Buddy smashes Andrade’s face into the announce table, and pulls out an even larger ladder, making a bridge between the ring and the announce table. He then launches Andrade into it face first. Now up to the apron, Buddy is looking for a powerbomb…nails a big knee to the face but Andrade gets him on his shoulders! Buddy escapes and punches Andrade who is teetering over that ladder now. They go back and forth, trading positions, until Andrade SPEARS him through the ropes, landing hard on the ladder bridge! No, Buddy actually caught the spear and DDT’d him on the ladder!

While Andrade recovers, Matthews pulls out a table and leans it against the buckles in the ring. Buddy drives him head first repeatedly into the table and then begins to ascend the ladder. Andrade lifts the ladder from the bottom to knock him off, and nails Matthews with a pele kick. Matthews is draped over one ladder now, and Andrade heads up the massive ladder on the outside. He gets to the top but Buddy is up now too. Idolo asks for Buddy to join him at the top, and they trade blows…GOD DAMN SUNSET FLIP POWERBOMB on the ladder bridge! Both of them bounced hard there, yikes.

Andrade crawls up the ladder in the middle of the ring and is finger tips away but Matthews is there to catch his leg and pull him into a driving knee thrust. Julia Hart has handcuffs! With Andrade down, Buddy and Julia handcuff Andrade to the bottom turnbuckle, and Buddy grabs a steel chair. But Andrade kicks hit back in Buddy’s face! Andrade has the keys somehow and manages to get the cuffs off. Both men struggle and Andrade manages to cuff Buddy instead! He tosses the key into the crowd and goes to the ladder. But Julia has bolt cutters!

Julia slides in the ring and jumps on the back of Idolo, desperately trying to stop him from going higher. Matthews has broken free and is up on the ladder too now. Julia still on the back of Andrade but she nips over to face him across the top of the ladder. Jesus, Andrade tosses Julia off the ladder into Buddy, knocking them both through the table! Andrade retrieves his mask at 17:59.

Your winner: Andrade El Idolo

Rating: – ***1/4 – Some pretty good action here, although there wasn’t all that much back and forth, meaning the drama never really hit fifth gear. Still, it wasn’t a spotfest, and the big moments meant something, with a nice clean finish.



Backstage, Tony Schiavone is with Miro but Aaron Solow attacks! Miro fires back though and grabs a steel chair, smacking Solow across the back with it. Miro is not pleased that he was interrupted!

Making his way to the ring…Darby Allin! Darby will be in action…next.

Oh good LORD it’s Minoru Suzuki!! Business just picked up!

Match Two: Darby Allin vs Minoru Suzuki

Um, Darby just interrupted Kaze Ni Nare! He dives to the outside and starts stomping on Suzuki against the barricade, and sits Suzuki on a steel chair before hitting a running diving dropkick off the apron. He tosses him under the ropes and the bell finally rings.

Suzuki gets back to his feet and they go face to face. Darby attempts to smack him in the face but Suzuki shrugs it off and hits a massive forearm to knock Darby down. Suzuki wraps Darby in the ropes and locks in the draping armlock but lets go before 5. Darby recovers on the outside but Suzuki follows him out there and tosses him into the barricade.

Both men back in the ring now and Suzuki with a running high kick, followed up by a penalty kick for 2. Suzuki starts getting rid of the tape around Darby’s ribs as we go to PIP. Knee to the chest of Allin, and a kick to the midsection. Darby tries to battle back but Suzuki catches a kick and locks in a single leg crab until Darby gets the ropes.

Suzuki unleashes some punches to the kidneys with Darby against the ropes, and Darby looks to be out on his feet right now. Suzuki is still holding the tape from Darby’s ribs, and he hangs Darby over the ropes with it! Draped over the apron, Minoru gets a knee thrust and continues to choke Darby. Back in the ring, a knee to the midsection takes Darby down but Darby gets a quick rollup attempt for 2.

Both men trade huge chops to the chest, and Suzuki is laughing, he loves this stuff! Suzuki puts his hands behind his back and welcomes a chop but Darby fires off multiple blows and hits a Code Red for 2. Gotch style piledriver attempt from Suzuki but Darby defends with a back body drop.

Coffin Drop from Darby! BUT SUZUKI CATCHES HIM IN THE CHOKE! This could be it…but no, Darby rolls over for a pinfall with the choke still applied. 1, 2, 3 at 8:16!

Your winner by pinfall: Darby Allin

Rating: *** – Nice little match here. Great surprise to see Suzuki, and they made the most of the time they were given. As the future TNT title contender, Allin winning was the right call. Good stuff.

Christian Cage appears on the Tron and applauds Darby, saying he must be ready for his championship shot. But Darby must be busy with Swerve, and he advises that Darby can’t be distracted when he vies for Cage and Luchasaurus’ TNT championship. The title has never meant more than it does now. Cage says Darby will never touch the title again as long as Cage holds it.

Promo package for Shida vs Storm this coming Wednesday.

Match Three: Samoa Joe vs Gravity

Gravity avoids a lockup and goes behind Joe to get in a few quick blows, and he poses in front of Joe with some slow-mo moonwalking… Joe does not look amused. Hurracanrana from Gravity, flipping off the turnbuckles to toss Joe, but Joe follows up with a forearm to the chest in the corner. Another forearm from Joe as he tries to halt the pace. Gravity jumps to the top and goes for a crossbody but Joe walks out the way in a classic Joe move, and does the slow-mo moon walk like Gravity did earlier. Joe follows up with a running senton! And then he hits the Muscle Buster for the academic pinfall at 2:08.

Your winner by pinfall: Samoa Joe

Rating: SQUASH. Wasn’t expecting that after Gravity had a semi-decent showing against Pac last week.

Back from commercial and Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring to introduce CM Punk! Here he comes to the now-somewhat-expected mixed reaction. Punk has his red duffle bag with him again. Punk has a new ‘I’m A Collision Guy’ tshirt, I need one of those!

Tony asks Punk about the controversy with Ricky Starks, but first wants to know about what’s in the bag. Punk says so much has been going on in AEW. He wants Hartford to know that he always makes his towns, he always shows up for the people. Punk knows that so much is going on on Collision, and no one wants to talk about them.

Punk wants to talk about Wembley Stadium. Is Punk going to Wembley? Will he wrestle there? Maybe we’ll know by the end of the night. Punk says Starks has a lot to do with what’s in the bag. Can Starks take the win knowing he’s just a cheater. Punk doesn’t carry this bag around, it’s just that he’s been left holding it. Punk sees himself as the responsible adult in the room. So what’s in the bag? Starks has mistaken Punk’s kindness for weakness. This is Punk not being nice anymore. Punk doesn’t care about being nice, he cares about the truth. The truth is, he’s the real World champion. Punk pulls out the original AEW World championship.

Punk reminds us that no one has pinned or submitted him for this title. It has his name on it, it has his blood on it…and now it has his symbol on it. Punk grabs a spray can and sprays a black X right across the belt! The X represents the foundation Punk has built his career on. He’s straight edge, which means he’s better than you. The title belongs on Collision, and the title, unlike his catchphrase, is not stolen.

Ricky Starks heads out, sans music. Although he wants a proper entrance so demands the music truck guys play it. Haha he heads back out and Nigel plays it off like a surprise. Starks joins Punk and Tony in the ring.

Starks says that was a great story, but Ricky is sold on gold. Starks knows Punk would have done the exact same thing. What Punk has on his shoulder is rightfully Starks’. Starks is the face of Collision and the rightful World champion. Punk retorts, did Starks beat him twice? Or did the referees beat him twice?

Punk realises Ricky wants a title shot. Starks shouts back that he DESERVES a title shot. Punk says he’ll need extra eyeballs, a special guest referee, if they face off again. Starks is fine with that as Punk doesn’t have any friends anyway!

Punk has made some phone calls though. Someone from his past. Punk says Starks has got it, and the match is on for next week. But wait…Punk wants Tony to tell Starks who the referee is. Tony says the referee will be Ricky the Dragon Steamboat!

Match Four: [Trios Match] El Hijo Del Vikingo, Darius Martin, & Action Andretti vs Juice Robinson & The Gunn Club (Bullet Club Gold)

Pray for my fingers, this is going to be wild, isn’t it?! Darius and Colten begin and Colten gets a hard right hand before Darius gets a crossbody off the ropes. Juice in, and a tag to Vikingo as they go face to face. Spin kick from Vikingo and a big time hurracanrana takes Juice outside. Vikingo goes for a dive but rebounds off the ropes…until Juice catches him and throws Vikingo to the floor, who does the Rey Mysterio sliding bump!

The Bang Bang gang pull out a cardboard cut out of Jay White haha, I have no idea why. Robinson plants Vikingo on the ring apron with a snake eyes and bashes him face first into the ringpost. Snapmare from Juice before rolling Vikingo back inside, who retaliates with a superkick. Both Guns are tossed to the outside, but they dive back in to stop Vikingo making the tag. Double underhook slam from Colten takes Vikingo down but he avoids another attack and tags in Action Andretti. Back Handspring takes both Gunns down!

Andretti misses a split legged moonsault but nails a standing Spanish Fly, and Juice breaks up the pinfall with a senton. Bang Banhg Gang are outside as Vikingo climbs up to the top rope. Action and Darius are there with him, and they elevate Vikingo even further for an absolutely MASSIVE swanton to the outside!

Thrust kick to Colten back in the ring but he gets a forearm to the back of Andretti’s head. Tag to Austin. Darius is hit with the 3:10 to Yuma for the pin at 7:04.

Your winners by pinfall: Bullet Club Gold

Rating: **3/4 – Fun but spotty, although that was probably to be expected. Not enough time to get into ‘great’ territory, but Vikingo got another nice showcase (that ridiculous Swanton has high ‘opening credits’ potential) and BC Gold look good in victory.

Match Five: Mercedes Martinez vs Keira Hogan

Handshake to begin. Martinez straight in with a thrust kick, backing Keira into the corner but Keira battles back and hits a dropkick off the middle rope. Wheelbarrow attempt is countered into a sit-out facebuster from Martinez, who follows up with spinning suplex, which gets 2.

They trade a few hard shots before Martinez gets Hogan on her shoulders, until Hogan slips off and gets a kick to the head. Mercedes catches Hogan on the ropes and gets a nice twisting neckbreaker with Hogan draped off the top rope. Mercedes wraps the hair of Hogan around the ropes and pulls on it, and follows up with some stiff forearms. Hogan attempts a comeback but Martinez gets an eyepoke to stay in control. T-bone suplex on Hogan, Mercedes is fully in control. Hogan goes up top and Mercedes catches her in a Razors’s Edge pose…Hogan slips out of it! On the mat, Mercedes hits repeated blows to the chest and twists the neck with the shoulder captured.

Hogan gets a drop toe hold into the buckles and a sweet hip attack, following up with a sliding kick for a 2 count on Mercedes. Palm thrusts from Martinez but a rollup for Hogan, into a series of kicks. Fisherwoman attempt but Mercedes throws her over with a Saito Suplex. Bayonette! Surfboard Stretch into the Dragon sleeper and Hogan has to tap at 7:07.

Your winner by submission: Mercedes Martinez

Rating: *** – Yeah this was neat – great fire from Hogan but Martinez looked pretty beastly. Post-match stuff really helps to heat up the division too.

Mercedes doesn’t break the hold…and here comes Kris Statlander for the save! Kris checks on Hogan but Martinez cheap shots her with the TBS championship from behind. And now here comes Willow Nightingale! Mercedes clears out of the ring to avoid any further conflict.

Match Six: [AEW Tag Team Championships] FTR (c) vs MJF & Adam Cole

Main event time! This is a battle of absolute banger theme tunes – that MJF/Cole remix is so sweet, but the FTR theme is a JAM.

Cole starts things off against Dax, and they trade headscissors on the mat before Cole backs Dax into the corner. Chops from Dax ensue but Cash gets a blind tag and dives into a crossbody on Cole to bring himself into the match. Cash gets a big shoulder block on Cole, but Cole retorts with an enziguri. Max is tagged in and they attempt the DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE but no! Cash avoids it. MJF heads to the outside to strut momentarily, and Cash tags Dax in. MJF wants to bash Dax’s nuts in!

Shoulder block from Dax and a scoop slam, but MJF back up with a scoop slam of his own. Tries for an elbow drop to the nuts but misses! MJF is down and possibly feigns an ankle injury? Referee Paul Turner is checking on him…and yes, it’s a fake, as he jumps to his feet and takes control of Dax, again attempting a nut shot. Dax crawld out of it but now it’s getting heated between them as they shove each other, and both Cash and Cole enter the ring to pull them apart. It boils to a head and all four men are going at it now! They spill to the outside as Cole rebounds Cash off the apron and Dax takes out MJF by way of the barricade.

FTR whip MJF into the barricade where Cole is slumped, taking both men out. But MJF is back up and tries to wrap Dax’s legs around the buckle, either for a ringpost Figure 4 or a nut shot. Dax battles out again though.

Short snap legdrop from Dax gets a 2. He locks in a camel clutch on MJF as Cash calls for him to make him humble! Dax keeps it locked in, then goes for a sharpshooter but Max shakes him off. Wheeler in, chop to the chest, and both FTR members in to block off Maxwell from making a tag to Cole. They grab MJF as he makes a dive, but MJF hits a double DDT! Can he make the tag? FTR miss a double clothesline of their own and MJF dives to make the tag to Cole. Cole gets a pump kick on Cash, and another! Last Shot to Cash for 1, 2, no!

Blind tag to Dax, Cole getsb a lungblower, rollup by Dax reversed so Cole gets a 2! Crossbody from Dax gets 2. Rollup from Dax for 2. Dax goes for a dive but Cole catches him with a superkick! 1, 2, no!!

Cole tags in MJF and they call for the double clothesline. Dax ducks under. Cash in now, but is met with a tombstone attempt…traded with Wheeler, but Cole gets a superkick to give MJF the advantage. MJF gets a rollup off the superkick for 2! Superkick-Tombstone combination for 2!!

Double Clothestline called for…but Dax pulls out MJF….the distraction gives Cash a 2 count, and gets a discus clothesline on Cole. Stampede Dominator to Cole. FTR up on the ropes with Cole now but Cole bumps them both down. PANAMA SUNRISE attempt but Dax pushes Cash into Cole to knock him off. POWER AND THE GLORY! 1, 2, NO!!

MJF and Dax go toe to toe. They trade forearms and chops and MJF gets a cheap eye rake…MJF looks for a piledriver, flips into a pin. Dax gets the slingshot powerbomb on Maxwell for a pin, 1, 2, kickout!! Dax climbs to the middle rope but Cole catches him. Cole takes out Cash on the outside. Dax is wide open and MJF hits the Shattered Dreams to bash Dax’s nuts in!! 1, 2, no not this time!

Superkick to Cash from Cole, reversed, MJF saves Cole from the Shatter Machine! MJF avoids a Shatter Machine as well but is distracted and receives an O’Connor Roll by Dax for the 1, 2, 3!! He gets the pinfall at 17:54.

Your winners by pinfall and STILL AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR

Rating: ***3/4 – The last third of this was pretty crazy with all-out action. I’m not sure if anyone really bought a Cole/MJF victory here but we were certainly kept guessing with some tremendous nearfalls. Plus the new angle to the Cole/MJF story with MJF sacrificing himself to protect Cole is so intriguing. That might be the takeaway story, but let’s not overlook the fact that FTR had another great championship defense here. At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised, they’re just firing on all cylinders each and every week.

Cole brings MJF the World Championship after the match. MJF is upset that he lost the match for them. MJF has the title belt and is behind Cole…camera angles are playing this up big time. Cole has his back turned…is he going to hit him from behind?!! Cole realises and says ‘do what you gotta do’, holding his arms wide open, ready for it…but MJF throws the belt away! ‘Hug it out’ chants as Cole can’t believe it…and they embrace! Big hugs in the middle of the ring as Better Than You Bay Bay appear to live for another day.

With that, we are done for the evening. Have a great week folks, and I hope to see you back here next week for our ‘Summerslam Antidote’ edition. See you then!