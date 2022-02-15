wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Reacts to Being Inducted Into ROH Hall of Fame
February 14, 2022 | Posted by
Samoa Joe is set as an inductee into the ROH Hall of Fame, and Joe took to social media to comment on the news. As previously reported, ROH announced on Monday that Joe has joined The Briscoes and Bryan Danielson in the inaugural Hall of Fame class.
Joe posted to Twitter after the announcement, noting that he was “honored” by the induction as you can see below.
Joe will be featured in a career retrospective this weekend’s episode of ROH TV, with a YouTube special on him releasing next Monday.
#Honored pic.twitter.com/Zc7m0zZYaI
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) February 14, 2022
