Samoa Joe Has Thought About When His Career Will End, Recalls WrestleMania 37 Weather Delay

Samoa Joe says that he has given a lot of thought to when his career might come to an end. Joe appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and thr show sent along a few highlights, which you can see below:

On if he has thought about when his career will end: “Yeah, I do a lot. It’s probably coming sooner than later, which is fine. I think a lot of people from my generation, from what I’ve seen, if they have the ability, we’ve done our best to kind of save up and we definitely don’t want to outstay our welcome. Because we may have been privy to a few people who may have done that in their careers. So I definitely don’t want to be that guy in mind.”

On if there is a date in mind: “No, I think it’s just really based on when my contract runs out. I think exploring those options as they go. I hate just saying retirement, because how many pro wrestling retirements never stick? All of them. So yeah, I will do this for a little longer and then yeah I think the end is probably sooner than any new deal being signed.”

On WrestleMania 37 being delayed due to rain: “Oh, incredibly [chaotic]. I mean we were laughing the whole time, but the biggest thing which people don’t know, which was really the terrifying thing that was scaring us all, was right above the ring, especially where me and Michael Cole were standing. There was plastic over the thing and there was a big, huge water bubble coming through, right over our head, right over commentary table, right over the first three rows. You could see this big water balloon kind of filling up at the top of the thing and it’s like the whole time we’re doing it there. We had the rain coats on but it wasn’t the rain. It was like if that thing went off, we were going to get waterfalled, it wasn’t even funny. So it was like alright, here we are already and stuff like that. It was just a lot of you are stalling for time, and a lot of there not being dead air, just kind of filling it with whatever until we can get the show started. So yeah, it was an adventure.”