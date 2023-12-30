Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 12.29.23  

Hello, my friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all on this Fantastic Friday! It’s great being back with you all, as AEW WORLDS END is this weekend! Shoutout to the magnificent Jeremy Thomas for stepping in for me last week. I hope you all had a fantastic holiday break, as 2024 is almost here. We’ve got a solid card tonight for AEW RAMPAGE. Let’s drop right into the action already!

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Commentators: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Chris Jericho will kick things off as he recaps Sammy Guevara, ditching the Don Callis Family. This all led to Jericho, Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy joining forces and taking on the Callis family in an eight-man tag match. Jericho asks Sammy to come out as there are a few things they need to hash out quickly ahead of their tag match at World’s End. Sammy comes out to a good pop from the crowd as Jericho wants to know why Sammy joined Callis in the first place. Sammy felt he was in a headspace where he pointed fingers at everyone for his placement in AEW. There was no one to blame but himself, Sammy realized in the end. Sammy apologizes to Jericho. Speaking of Jericho, he accepts Sammy’s apology and asks if he’ll reunite with him to reform Le Sex Gods. Sammy hugs Jericho as it’s a big yes to a lukewarm crowd reception.

A Recap of House of Black attacking Daniel Garcia from last weekend’s Collision is shown. Backstage, Rene Paqutte is with Garcia and Matt Menard for reaction. Garcia promises that they will get revenge on House of Black as soon as we head to our first night match.

MATCH 1: Ruby Soho vs Marina Shafir

Nice lockup and takedown by Marina as another lockup goes down. Ruby avoids contact with Shafir as they both swing and miss one another. Ruby grabs a headful of hair to slam her to the canvas before leaving the ring. Nyla Rose stares at Ruby as Ruby gets back in the ring. Marina kicks her low multiple times as Harley Cameron causes a distraction. The distraction helps Ruby get on the offense as Nyla comes to Shafir’s aid as we head into our first ad breaks. We are back as Nyla pulls Saraya off the apron. Harley tries jumping on Nyla’s back as she tosses her off easily! Saraya hauls ass as Nyla follows. Ruby hits the no-future maneuver on Shafir for a near fall. Ruby heads to the top now as she misses a high-risk maneuver. Shafir with a kick to the midsection before driving Ruby to the canvas. Harley on the apron again as Ruby comes from behind to roll up Marina for the victory thanks to a handful of tights.

Winner:Ruby Soho (5 minutes)

Rating:*

I was expecting more, but hey, it’s all okay, as it’s the holidays.

The Don Callis Family cut a promo promising that Sting, Darby, and Le Sex Gods’ world will end tomorrow at AEW WORLDS END. Cue Dave Matthews Band When the World Ends song, please…

René is with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander as Willow proposes teaming up at Worlds End. Stokley Hathaway interrupts to suggest they have a 1-on-1 match. Willow didn’t have that in mind as Kris suggested she loved that idea as it would be an honor. It looks like it’s official as Stokley continues circling Statlander to acquire her as a client potentially.

MATCH 2: ROH PURE CHAMPIONSHIP-Wheeler Yuta(c) vs Matt Sydal

Excellent series of reversals early on here as Sydal tries to go for a cover to receive a two-count. Yuta drives Sydal on his back with a spinning back suplex. Yuta follows it up with chops to the chest and a head scissors takedown as we head into a set of commercials. We are back as Yuta almost gets another near fall. Yuta follows up with a clothesline from off the ropes and misses! Sydal catches Yuta with a spinning heel kick. Sydal follows up with multiple kicks and jumping kicks, followed by a back exploder for a near fall. Sydal to the top rope now as Yuta tries charging at him. Yuta bounces from the top and lands on his feet as both men are trading kicks. Yuta with a reach-a-around northern lights suplex / pin-combo for a near fall. Yuta follows up with an Olympic slam for another near fall. Yuta now has a modified cross-face submission hold on Sydal. Sydal manages to get to the ropes for a break. This is Sydal’s first of three rope breaks per Pure Rules. Sydal with a roll-up and kick out as Yuta reverses and hits him in the chest multiple times with lobe strikes. Yuta follows up with a cradle pin combo for the win and retain.

Winner:Wheeler Yuta (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Damn good match. Nuff said.

Post-match, Danhausen proclaims he is the fourth PURE Rules judge as he feels Yuta is disqualified. It turns out Yuta used a closed fist at some point in his match as Yuta cheaply attacked him. Yuta continues the assault when HOOK comes out for the save to send the champion retreating.

MATCH 3: Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero vs Top Flight

Dante Martin and Orange Cassidy opened things up for this main event. There are many flips and reversals early on as soon as Cassidy pulls off a dropkick while his hands are in his pockets. Trent is tagged as he and Dante trade strikes before Darius Martin is tagged. A series of chops and reversals are in the corner as Trent comes off the ropes with a double knee takedown. Darius with a pretty dropkick as Dante is tagged. The brothers do some excellent tag team high-flying action as we head into our last set of commercials. We are back as Romero and Dante are going at it, trading strikes. Dante pulls off an excellent spinning kick, followed by a flying elbow from the top rope! Romero makes the tag to Trent as Dante is tagged. Trent missing a midair attack as his face hits the top turnbuckle! Dante capitalizes with a flying crossbody for a near fall. Darius is tagged now as the brothers double team on Trent. Darius tries for a cover, but it’s interrupted by Cassidy. Speaking of Cassidy, he pulls off the stun dog millionaire on Darius.

Meanwhile, Dante dropkicks Cassidy into Darius, who pulls off a back suplex in perfect synergy! Romero misses sliced bread on Darius as Dante catches him from behind for a sweeping STO/stroke maneuver. The brothers combine on Trent for another cover attempt as it’s broken up by Cassidy and Romero just in time. Romero and Cassidy drag Trent into their corner, where Cassidy gets the tag. Cassidy tries for the orange punch but misses on Dante as he’s sent between the ropes. Darius comes in trying to clean house on Trent and Romero. Romero becomes legal and is caught from behind by Dante as he delivers a spinning one-handle slam. The cover attempt made as Top Flight picks up the win!

Winner:Top Flight (13 minutes)

Rating:***

Solid main event. Smart move going with Top Flight for the win here as I want to continue seeing them climb the ranks. Let’s see these guys earn bragging rights for getting a shot at some trios titles. Knocking on wood the brothers can stay healthy.

End of Show

