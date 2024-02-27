Santino Marella Says TNA Has The Tools To Break Into Next Level

Santino Marella believes TNA has almost everything it needs to get to the next level. Marella has been with TNA for a year now, and he spoke on Developmentally Speaking about what he’s noticed about the company since he joined them at Hard To Kill 2023.

“There is the news about Scott D’Amore getting released and everyone was devasted about that,” Marella began (per Fightful). “For me, it was a year that I met so many new people. Zack Sabre Jr and Will Ospreay that came over, amazing. The whole TNA locker room, I’ve met some of the guys over the years, but to be a part of that locker room is great. Some old friends, some new faces, some young, up-and-coming hungry talent. Guys like ABC, the Rascalz, those guys are wicked. Now, the fact that Nic Nemeth is here, oh my God.”

He continued, “I think these guys can break into the next level. Go from between one and two thousand houses, we can start getting six, seven, eight thousand people to shows, maybe get close to that 10,000 people mark. We have the superstars. The product is awesome. We just have to get maybe a little bit of a bigger channel and get viral. I think we can do it.”