Santos Escobar Credits Rey Mysterio For Eddie Guerrero’s Catchphase Appearing In in LWO Theme
The LWO’s theme music kicks off with Eddie Guerrero’s “Viva La Raza,” and Santos Escobar says that was Rey Mysterio’s idea. Escobar spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about the catchphrase being used. You can see some highlights below:
On Mysterio coming up with the idea for the catchphrase being used: “That was Rey’s idea. Rey’s a genius. Every single good thing that you could say about this industry, he is that… Sure enough with that, [Rey] said, ‘We need something that elevates the LWO and pays respect and homage to who we need to do it.'”
On the value of using the catchphrase: “I believe that’s – as opposed to having us imitate him every step of the way, which I feel would not be the right move, we have that [instead]… It’s sort of like him saying, “It’s my people! I’ll leave you to decide if they’re good enough.’ And that’s it! Viva la Raza.”
