Santos Escobar Turns On LWO During WWE Smackdown

Santos Escobar has turned his back on the LWO, laying out Rey Mysterio on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Escobar walk away from the croup after he was accused earlier in the show by Carlito of being responsible for Mysterio’s loss to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Escobar had left brass knuckles in the ring for Mysterio to use, and Paul was able to use them to secure the win and the United States Championship.

Carlito faces Bobby Lashley afterward, losing the match. Lashley and the Street Profits attacked Carlito after the match and Escobar stood by. Mysterio made the save with a chair and then checked on Carlito before Escobar attacked. Escobar and Mysterio argued and Escobar manhandled Mysterio, who hit his stablemate and sent him to the floor. Mysterio follows but got the ring steps kicked into his leg. Zelina Vega then got in Escobar’s face and he walked away, saying that “Rey had it coming.”