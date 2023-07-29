Santos Escobar Says He Wanted To Reform the LWO Since He Arrived In WWE

Santos Escobar is happy to be part of the LWO, noting that it’s something that he’s wanted to do since he came to WWE. Escobar spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his past few months since the LWO began: “If we look back the past few months, it’s been crazy. I’ve been having the best night of my life over and over and over again. When I think this is it, then the next week something happens. I think one of the biggest things for me has been always putting in front of what I do, who I am, where I come from, and what I’m about. That is lucha libre. The LWO, which is something—I gotta confess—I always wanted to do it since I got to WWE. That’s been on my mind to do it. But I can’t do it. I can’t. It’s gotta be someone from that specific timeframe and that’s Rey. But I also wanted to fight Rey. So it’s one of those feelings where I want to fight him and go through him, but I also would like to have a faction with him. That’s one of those things that you can’t plan.”

On the group representing everyone: “I believe WrestleMania in L.A., a few months ago, was the right time to do it. Having Rey being inducted into the Hall of Fame that same night, it was just crazy to have the opportunity. Then having the LWO become a faction, but then I feel like it sort of became a thing, like a movement, like a phenomenon. I say it on my interviews or wherever I am allowed to do it, LWO is for Latinos in the US, Latinos in Latin America, Latinos around the world, but also if you wake up every single day with the will, the determination, grit, focus in overcoming obstacles, then guess what? The LWO represents you, too. We even have London World Order shirts. It’s wild, isn’t it? It’s crazy.”