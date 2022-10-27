Sasha Banks & Naomi Advertised For Vulture Fest

Sasha Banks and Naomi have a new appearance set next month at Vulture Fest. The Los Angeles festival announced that the two are set (under their real names) as appearing at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 12th from 8:00 – 9:00 PM PT.

Tickets for the event run $25 to $37. It is described as follows:

“Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because this is your opportunity to see Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu (also known as Sasha Banks and Naomi of WWE Superstar fame) live and in person for one night only. We’ll look back on some of their favorite memories, play some games, and maybe even do a little dancing? No bad vibes and nothing out of pocket — just a fun night feeling the glow with two legit bosses we’ve missed a whole lot.”

Banks and Naomi’s WWE status is still unclear; they have been reported as expected to return, with a recent report noting that Naomi was still in talks with WWE about a new contract.