Savio Vega Named First Entrant into AIW’s JT Lightning Memorial Tournament

– AIW’s John Thorne has announced that Savio Vega will be the first entrant into the JT Lightning Memorial Tournament. Thorne revealed the news while speaking to Fightful. Highlights are below:

On the relative lack of big-name tag teams available for the Chandler Biggins Memorial Tag Team Tournament: “We utilize quite a bit of tag teams. Maybe they’re not as widely known at this time, but our division is well established in our universe of things — a smaller universe. For our fanbase, we utilize several teams. Tag team wrestling is very much lacking as far as teams that are available. Outside of Lucha Brothers and LAX, it drops off as far as who the vast majority of people know. That’s kind of what that tag team tournament is about. It’s about showcasing more unknown teams.”

On Savio Vega entering the JT Lighting Inivtational Tournament: “The JT Lightning tournament is all over the map. We try to find unique talents. The first entrant this year is going to be Savio Vegas. We try to find legends, too. Last year we had Marty Jannetty and Gangrel. We kind of go all over the map. I think the workrate tournament is a little overdone. We like to make ours more fun. You’re going to get your work rate matches, but last year we did Joey Janela vs. Marty Jannetty II. It was pure insanity. Marty Jannetty almost died four times. It’s not as much balls to the wall, PWG style so to speak. It’s a fun weekend, it works for us. I understand that mindset doesn’t appeal to everyone, but it’s worked for us, especially in the Cleveland area.”