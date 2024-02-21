wrestling / News
Scott Hall’s Daughter Shares 1997 Home Video Of Kevin Nash & Triple H
February 20, 2024 | Posted by
The daughter of the late Scott Hall posted a home video of her dad, Kevin Nash and Triple H from 1997. Cassidy Hall posted the clips on TikTok of the home video footage, which sees Nash and Triple H at the Hall household for Christmas as well as footage of Hall with the two and Justin Credible.
You can see the video below. Scott Hall passed away in March of 2022.
@kickassidy_ little throwback to ‘97 with dad, kevin, and paul #scotthall #razorramon #wwe#nwo #nwo4life #wolfpac #kevinnash #bigsexy #tripleh #wrestling #wrestlemania #smackdown #raw #90swrestling #90swrestlers #toosweet ♬ original sound – Cassidy
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Was Surprised The Rock Turned Heel
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock
- Former WWE Ring Boy Details Allegations Against Mel Phillips
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing