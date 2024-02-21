wrestling / News

Scott Hall’s Daughter Shares 1997 Home Video Of Kevin Nash & Triple H

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Kliq Kevin Nash Scott Hall Shawn Michaels Triple H Image Credit: WWE

The daughter of the late Scott Hall posted a home video of her dad, Kevin Nash and Triple H from 1997. Cassidy Hall posted the clips on TikTok of the home video footage, which sees Nash and Triple H at the Hall household for Christmas as well as footage of Hall with the two and Justin Credible.

You can see the video below. Scott Hall passed away in March of 2022.

@kickassidy_ little throwback to ‘97 with dad, kevin, and paul #scotthall #razorramon #wwe#nwo #nwo4life #wolfpac #kevinnash #bigsexy #tripleh #wrestling #wrestlemania #smackdown #raw #90swrestling #90swrestlers #toosweet ♬ original sound – Cassidy

