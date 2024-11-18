wrestling / News
SCWPro Hawkamania XLI: Folk Heroes Results 11.16.24: SCWPro Title Match, More
November 18, 2024 | Posted by
SCWPro held its Hawkamania XLI: Folk Heroes on Saturday, with the SCWPro Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Corn Boi and Jax-Amore def. John Bonhart and Rizzky Bizzness
* Non-Title Match: Ript Studwell def. Dominik Zagreus
* Jack Reaper def. JT Energy
* SCWPro Championship Match: Eric Eznite def. 1 Called Manders by DQ
* Dante Leon def. Trip Jordy
* Carlos Oliva def. Lonzo Romero
* Tornado Tag Match: Krotch, JP Finger, and 1 Called Manders def. Eric Eznite, Malik Champion, Augustus Draven, and Shane Hollister