SCWPro Hawkamania XLI: Folk Heroes Results 11.16.24: SCWPro Title Match, More

SCWPro held its Hawkamania XLI: Folk Heroes on Saturday, with the SCWPro Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Corn Boi and Jax-Amore def. John Bonhart and Rizzky Bizzness

* Non-Title Match: Ript Studwell def. Dominik Zagreus

* Jack Reaper def. JT Energy

* SCWPro Championship Match: Eric Eznite def. 1 Called Manders by DQ

* Dante Leon def. Trip Jordy

* Carlos Oliva def. Lonzo Romero

* Tornado Tag Match: Krotch, JP Finger, and 1 Called Manders def. Eric Eznite, Malik Champion, Augustus Draven, and Shane Hollister