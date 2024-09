SCWPro Hawkamania XXXIX: Super Kickoff II Results: Championship Series Tournament, More

SCWPro Hawkamania XXXIX: Super Kickoff II took place on Saturday, and the results are now online. You can see the results from the Iowa City, Iowa show below (courtesy of Fightful):

* Championship Series Tournament First Round Match: Krotch def. Mason Beck

* Championship Series Tournament First Round Match: Dustan Moseley def. James Thomas

* Championship Series Tournament First Round Match: Shain Boucher def. Augustus Draven

* Championship Series Tournament First Round Match: Shane Hollister by countout

* Brandon Becker def. Jack Reaper

* QC Cup Match: Ript Studwell def. John Bonhart

* SCWPro Tag Team Championship Match: Rizzky Business def. Jax-Amore

* Championship Series Tournament Finals: Krotch def. Shane Hollister, Dustan Moseley, and Shain Boucher