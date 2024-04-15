SCWPro Hawkamania XXXVIII: Prelude Results 4.13.24: Elimination Table Match, More

SCWPro Hawkamania XXXVIII: Prelude aired on Saturday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Iowa City, Iowa show, per Fightful:

* Corn Boi def. Lonzo Romero, Tigre Amore

* Jared Thumb def. Cash Kennedy

* Niko Kline def. Trip Jordy

* Shane Hollister def. The Chosen by DQ

* Eric Eznite then cut a promo saying that if he beat Shug at SCWPro Epic, Shug must join The Chosen and would be under his full control, and if Shug disobeys him then he will be erased from SCWPro history including on their Patreon and YouTube accounts, championship reigns removed from the record and removed from the SCWPro Hall of Fame.

* Carlos Oliva def. Eric Eznite after Shug distracted Eznite

* Non-Title Match:: Dustan Moseley def. Calvin Kelly

* Elimination Table Match: Krotch & Shain Boucher def. John Bonhart & Dante Leon