Season Three of Dark Side of the Ring Returning In September

The official Twitter account for the VICE TV series Dark Side of the Ring noted that the third season will resume this September. Remaining topics include Johnny K9/Bruiser Bedlam, The WWF Steroid Trials, Chris Kanyon, FMW, XPW, Luna Vachon and the Plane Ride from Hell.

Season three began on May 6 and included episodes about Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, Collison in Korea, The Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith & The Dynamite Kid.

While there will be no new episode this Thursday, there will be a special documentary about Chyna.