Senators Want WWE To Hold Off On Crown Jewel

As we previously reported, WWE is receiving criticism for their deal with Saudi Arabia and the upcoming Crown Jewel show, particularly after the disappearance of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, who is rumored to have been murdered in a plot from Saudi officials. WWE released a simple statement that they were “monitoring the situation.”

IJR spoke with several US Senators, who have urged WWE not to go forward with the show, or at least hold back until more facts are revealed.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said: “This is a brazen assault on the freedom of the press and a slap in the face to the United States, if this murder occurred as it seems it did. I’d hope that they would be rethinking their relationship with the kingdom especially with respect to events coming up in the next weeks like [WWE Crown Jewel].”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del) said that WWE “should be taking a hard look” at its relationship Saudi Arabia in light of recent events, while Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said “there should be a pause” in regards to the event.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) added: “Private enterprise is private enterprise, different than a governmental entity, but because [Linda McMahon] is part of the president’s cabinet, it falls into the grey area where the administration really should give it some thought and maybe even prevail upon them not doing it.“