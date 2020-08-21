Various News: Services Information For Xavier, Gabriel Kidd Posts New Blog, RUSH’s First ROH Title Defense Online

Services information for the late John “Xavier” Bedoya have been announced. PWInsider reports that the information was announced as follows:

There will be a celebration of life for Bedoya this Saturday 8/22 from 12 PM – 2 PM at the Thomas & Walter Funeral Home (2435 Warwick Avenue) in Warwick, Rhode Island 02889. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be more than 60 people allowed in the building at one time. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required at all times. Bedoya’s funeral will be this Monday 8/24 in Long Island, NY but will be limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 concerns.

– Gabriel Kidd’s first blog is online at NJPW’s website, and you can see it here.

– Ring of Honor posted RUSH’s first defense during his ROH World Title reign, which took place at Glory By Honor 2019: