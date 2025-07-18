Seth Rollins Compares His Knee Injury To 2015 Injury

Seth Rollins is out of action with a knee injury, and he compared this injury to the one he suffered 10 years ago in an interview. Rollins suffered the injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend and he spoke on The Rich Eisen Show about the injury compared to the knee injury he suffered back in 2015. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On comparing the injury to his 2015 knee injury: “I’m not a doctor. I don’t want to do their job, but it feels a lot like 2015 in the sense that, in story, I was on my way up to taking the top spot. When I blew my knee out in 2015, I was actually the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, so that was like a heartbreaker for me. And I had just sort of reached that mountaintop. We were on the way to WrestleMania. I felt like I was in for a really big spot that year. This is sort of like that, but again, mentally I’m in such a different place. Ten years gone, I’m more comfortable with it. I’m kind of trying to find the silver linings.”

On having a more positive outlook this time around: “My daughter’s four-and-a-half, I’m going to be able to spend a lot of time with her that I might not have been able to otherwise because the schedule is going to get crazy.”