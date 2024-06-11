Sexyy Red Arrested the Day Before WWE NXT Battleground

– TMZ reports that hip-hop star Sexyy Red was arrested over the weekend the day before appearing at WWE NXT Battleground on Sunday. The recording artist was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct at Newark Liberty International Airport for being part of a brawl that broke out at the airport in Newark, New Jersey.

While Sexyy Red didn’t throw punches in the brawl, she was seen standing on and waving around around a stand. Red was later released and traveled to Las Vegas on Sunday, where NXT Battleground was held at the UFC Apex. It’s unknown what sparked the brawl. While Red was charged with disorderly conduct, other participants were booked on assault charges. The alleged victims were taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

Red later appeared as the host of NXT Battleground on Sunday, which aired live on Peacock. You can view surveillance footage of the incident that took place at the airport below.