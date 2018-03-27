Shadia Bseiso Wants to Be a Positive Role Model as WWE’s First Arab Women

– Shadia Bseiso spoke with Al Jazeera about signing with WWE, being a positive influence and more. Highlights are below:

On being the first Arab woman to sign with WWE: “I would like people from the region to first be proud. I would like to make them proud as an athlete and as an entertainer and as the first Arab woman to sign with WWE. It’s a really big deal and a very big responsibility…The road to WWE when you’re from the Middle East was never clear. There weren’t any tryouts. You see athletes of Arab heritage, but [they are] people who grew up in Canada or in the UK. None from the region. This is why this is so beautiful right now for this generation and the next generation and the one to come. Girls and guys can grow up in the Middle East and say: ‘I want to be a WWE superstar’.”

On being a positive influence: “If you go online – you’ll find all sorts of opinions. I am completely okay with people having their opinions. I always surround myself with a very positive circle – you need that, really. I want to be a positive role model. I hope that I truly change the image and for it not to be an issue for girls to want to do whatever they want to do…I’m going to work as hard as possible to show that females in the region are empowered, unstoppable, ambitious, goal-oriented and winners. That’s the goal.”