Shane Taylor Worked As A Stunt Wrestler In The Iron Claw

In a post on Instagram, ROH’s Shane Taylor revealed that he worked as a stunt wrestler in A24’s Von Erich biopic, The Iron Claw. Taylor is credited under his real name of Mark Shepherd.

He wrote: “Is that @ringofhonor / @aew superstar Shane Taylor (Shepherd) in the credits of the new #hollywood blockbuster #ironclaw in theaters worldwide right now? I do believe it is!! I had an unbelievably awesome time with the entire @a24 , & @wildkatsports crews. Learning tons from legends like @chavoguerrerojr as I wade into the waters of this acting/stuntwork game.Being able to sit down and talk to incredible performers like @zacefron about his journey and our crazy world of professional wrestling was invaluable.

Thank you to man who made it happen as well in @lukehawx504 I appreciate you G! One day #STP is walking out to the new theme by Grammy nominated producer @mikesn3l & theme song king @teasyjones at #FinalBattle the next…we in the Hollywood movies, God is good! You’ve got those who get the hype and then those who get it done!!”