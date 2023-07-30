Shannon Moore On His Early Friendship With The Hardys, Signing With WCW

Shannon Moore looked back at his growing up with The Hardys and signing with WCW in a recent interview. The WWE and WCW alumnus spoke with Developmentally Speaking and you can check out a few highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his friendship with the Hardys growing up: “Me and Jeff, we were inseparable. We become really good friends, just best friends at an early age because we went to the same middle school. They had a trampoline and their dad had a video camera, and Jeff invited me over. At that point it was TWF (Trampoline Wrestling Federation), we had the trampoline and we turned it into like a little arena. So, I was with those guys [in the early wrestling days] -– me, Matt and Jeff, and Marty Garner.”

On getting signed to WCW: “I called Canyon, I’m like, ‘Hey, dude, I’m interested in coming to the Power Plant [wrestling school]. You probably don’t know who I am, but I’m Shannon, I’m friends with Matt and Jeff. They said that you’re really cool. Lodi’s my boy, he takes care of me.’ He’s like, ‘I know who you are. I’ve watched a lot of your stuff on Music City Wrestling.’ I’m like, ‘What? Okay, that’s pretty cool.’ He’s like, ‘No, you’re great. You’re a great cruiserweight, but the Power Plant is full right now. There’s just not a spot for you.’ I’m like, ‘Well, can you keep me in mind and get back to me if something opens up?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I got your number, just keep in touch.'”

On facing Shane Helms in his first match in front of Eric Bischoff before he signed on: “We wrestled in front of [Bischoff] live, and at the time, Shane was a little older than me. And I think what they were looking for was cruiserweights that legitimately look like they were 21 years old or younger because they were going to do — it was going to be a version of ‘Tough Enough.’ I think Bischoff had that idea way before WWE did it. They were going to do like a ‘Road Rules.’ I don’t know if you remember that show, but they were going to do like a mixture of ‘Road Rules’ and put 21 cruiserweights that were like 21 years old and younger, I think 18 to 21, in a house and film us living together and training to eventually be on ‘Nitro.’ That’s the idea that was presented by Canyon to me.”