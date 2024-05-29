– While speaking to Adrian Hernandez following last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels commented on Jordynne Grace making her NXT debut. Speaking on her appearance, Michaels revealed he let Triple H know he was jealous that Grace got to appear at the WWE Royal Rumble, entering the women’s Rumble Match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Michaels on Grace’s surprise appearance: “Right now, a lot of things are still being worked out internally. There are people above me that I leave to making those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to putting real surprises and real ‘oh my God’ moments back to WWE, wrestling, and NXT. That’s what we had last night.”

On what he told Triple H privately: “I have been very public about being a fan of Jordynne Grace. I expressed to Hunter [Triple H] privately that I was very jealous that he had her for the Rumble. He owed me. We’re thrilled to have her for Battleground and next week. This is going to be an epic event. To one up ourselves, which we always try to do, having TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace contend for the NXT Women’s Championship, fighting Roxanne Perez, is going to be really big.”

Jordynne Grace is now scheduled to challenge Roxanne Perez for her NXT Women’s Championship at WWE NXT Battleground. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.