– Fightful Select has more details on TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace making a shocking surprise appearance on last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Not only that, Grace will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for the title at NXT Battleground.

In terms of her TNA contract status, Grace is still currently under contract with TNA Wrestling. Her current deal reportedly has about a year-plus remaining on its time frame.

WWE reportedly hid away both Grace and Ethan Page before last night’s TV tapings, and last night’s show was said to have been much more secretive than usual for the show. Incomplete rundowns for the show featured Lita and Alexa Bliss as placeholders for Jordynne Grace’s surprise appearance. WWE even used Lita’s theme as a placeholder during rehearsals for the segment of last night’s show. NXT talents were said to have been pleasantly surprised by the announcement that Grace will be wrestling on next week’s edition of NXT TV.

Perez was also surprised by Grace’s debut, which is something she wanted for last night’s show. According to sources who spoke to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Perez was adamant that she did not know who was going to be revealed as her NXT Battleground opponent. So when Grace was revealed as her new challenger, her reaction to the moment was genuine.

Grace’s upcoming Battleground appearance is part of an agreement with Grace and NXT that will have her make at least three appearances. These will include two advertised matches, and her appearance last night. Sources within NXT claim that Grace is going to make “at least six figures” for her NXT appearances.

Andrea Concepcion and Johnny Russo were said to be the ones responsible for the TV segment for Jordynne Grace. While NXT talent was unaware of the announcement, new NXT Superstar Ethan Page reportedly found out about it ahead of time as he and Grace were at Cezar Bononi’s house before the reveals. They both reportedly saw each other before then and became aware of their NXT debuts.

Additionally, Fightful reports that the door [a forbidden door?] is open for future crossovers between NXT and TNA. Some were concerned that Scott D’Amore’s recent TNA exit would shut the door on future crossovers, since he helped put Grace’s Royal Rumble appearance together on his way out of the company. However, Fightful notes that individuals within TNA have stated that the lines of communication between TNA and WWE are still open.

Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez will go down on Sunday, June 9. The event will be held at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.