Shayna Baszler Is Looking to Settle Her Score With Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series

– Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Sid Pullar III ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2021, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler indicated that she still has a score to settle with Rhea Ripley, and she’s looking to take her out at Survivor Series later tonight. Below are some highlights.

Baszler on Rhea Ripley: “Well, obviously, Rhea Ripley and I have a score to settle. At least in my mind. Just from all the way back from NXT. That’s some business I’d like to get back. Honestly, when you look at both brands, all the members on each team are very viable competitors. So not to say that I’m not going to be on the lookout or willing to tear limbs off of anyone, but for sure, I got to have that. Whether it’s [at] Survivor Series or somewhere else. I’ve got to get that back.”

On her Survivor Series record: “I’m undefeated at Survivor Series, you know. My team always wins. So I always look forward to Survivor Series. Obviously, every pay-per-view is something that we all look forward to. But in particular, why am I not going to look forward to breaking some limbs off of some people? I’ve got a lot more choices at Survivor Series pay-per-views.”

Shayna Baszler is part of Team SmackDown, while Rhea Ripley is part of Team Raw, for the 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series Elimination Match. WWE Survivor Series 2021 is set for later today at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.