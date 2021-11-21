WWE Survivor Series Taking Place Tonight, Finalized Card

WWE Survivor Series takes place tonight on Peacock and WWE Network, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, and check out our live coverage of the event starting at 6:30 PM ET:

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, & Sheamus)

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, & Toni Storm)

* Big E vs. Roman Reigns

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

* RK-Bro vs. The Usos

* 25-Man Battle Royal: Ricochet, T-BAR, Mansoor, Cesaro, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, Ivar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Sami Zayn, Humberto, Angel, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, & Shanky