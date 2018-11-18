Quantcast

 

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Says She’s the Most Dominant NXT Women’s Champion Ever, Elias and R-Truth Meet California Wildfire Victims, Top Instagram Photos of the Week Include Paige and Mandy Rose

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler NXT Takeover: War Games II

– Shayna Baszler conductedw a backstage interview after her win last night at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2. According to Baszler, she’s the most dominant NXT women’s champion ever. You can check out her promo below.

– WWE Superstars Ember Moon, R-Truth, and Elias spent some time with evacuees of the recent California wildfires. You can check out the photo WWE shared of them on Instagram below.

– WWE released its picks for the top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s picks include Paige and Mandy Rose. You can check out the gallery for this week by clicking on the link in the tweet below.

