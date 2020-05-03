wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler’s WWE Chronicle Airing Next Weekend, Sheamus on Aiden English’s Wrestling With Whiskey
May 3, 2020 | Posted by
– The WWE Chronicle special on Shayna Baszler will reportedly premiere next weekend. WWE Network News reports that the Chronicle special will air on May 9th on the WWE Network.
Baszler is part of the women’s portion of the Climb the Corporate Ladder Money the Bank match on next Sunday’s PPV.
– The latest episode of Wrestling With Whiskey from Matt Rehwoldt, the former Aiden English, is online featuring Sheamus:
