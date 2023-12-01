Shazza McKenzie Has Competing In Hammerstein Ballroom & 2300 Arena On Her List of Goals

Shazza McKenzie has a number of arenas she’d like to compete in, notably the Hammerstein Ballroom & 2300 Arena. McKenzie noted during her interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that she would like to compete in both of the famed arenas along with the big stadiums.

“There’s obviously all of the giant stadiums,” McKenzie began. “That would be really nice. Would love that. Hammerstein Ballroom as far as an ECW fan. ECW Arena? Somehow I’ve never wrestled in there. 2,300—or whatever it’s called—Arena. I don’t know what it’s called these days, but we know it’s the ECW Arena even if they changed the name or whatever. I think those are probably top of the list.”

She added, “I’ve been pretty blessed to wrestle at Logan Square and all these Midwest places that are synonymous with independent wrestling. I’ve wrestled in a flea market. So I’ve lived the dream, okay? I’ve wrestled in the school halls. I’ve wrestled in the bingo halls. I’ve achieved a lot, okay? So it’s just the big stadiums and the Hammerstein Ballroom. Okay? Nothing big.”

McKenzie will compete against Sapp at Black Label Pro Slamilton this Saturday, with Sapp raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness with the bout.