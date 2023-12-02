Shazza McKenzie Says She’s Mind-Blown By How Her Wrestling Career Has Played Out

Shazza McKenzie has had a 15 year career in professional wrestling, and she feels very fortunate to have accomplished what she has. McKenzie spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of their match at Black Label Pro Slamilton on Saturday and talked about how her career has gone to date.

“Exhausting,” she quipped. “I’m tired. I’m going to bed. I’m ready for a nap. I’m old and tired. It’s been amazing. I feel very blessed. Wrestling’s such a wild thing where you are always constantly trying to go to the next thing, the next thing, the next thing, so when you sit back and look at what you’ve done, you’re like, ‘Oh, okay. It’s fine.’”

She continued, “When I walked into training did I think I’d ever wrestle on WWE TV? No. Absolutely not. So the fact I’ve done half the things I’ve done, is like mind blowing. I was just excited at the idea that I could have a match. Now we’re 15 years into doing that and that’s crazy.”

Sapp is raising money for National Alliance on Mental Illness through the match, and you can donate to NAMI here.