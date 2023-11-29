Shazza McKenzie On Her Move to the US, Hardest Adjustment She’s Had to Make

Shazza McKenzie has made the move to the US, and she talked about the adjustment in a new interview. McKenzie spoke with Fightful for a new interview ahead of her match at Black Label Pro Slamilton and you can see highlights below:

On her move to the US: “I wouldn’t say easy. There’s definitely a lot of really annoying things ‘cause America is really annoying. America really likes to make sure it’s super difficult to do anything. Like literally anything. Especially if you’re not from America. So that’s great. Love that. Thank you, the American government, for making me run around in circles on a regular basis. But once I got past all those little annoying things, then it was great. It’s fun. Very chill. It’s very similar to Australia. I say that because I haven’t actually experienced winter yet. So we’ll see how I’m feeling about that in February. But for now, love it.”

On the hardest adjustments for her: “Getting my license was the hardest thing ever. That was the hardest process I’ve ever been through in my life. So dumb. But the hardest thing is I’m on the other side of the world. My friends, my family, my entire life is back home. I feel bad ‘cause I’m so busy and it’s so hard to—I mean, I keep in contact with them, but you know, to be like, ‘Mom and dad, I can FaceTime you at this time,’ but then something will happen and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, no. Crap.’ Then it’s like the middle of the night for them and I’m like, ‘Crap, sorry, I’m on the road,’ and they’ll be like, ‘Can we call you now?’ ‘I’m in a car with five people, no.’ They’re like, ‘Can we call in like two hours?’ ‘No, because I’m going to be in this car for the next fifteen.’ So things like that. But we make it work. We adjust, we figure it out. Strong independent woman.”