Sheamus’ WWE Contract Reportedly Expires Next Year

– Fightful Select has an update on a major WWE Superstar’s contract, which is slated to expire later next year. According to the report, WWE sources have stated that they believe former WWE Champion Sheamus’ contract will expire in either the first quarter or the first half of 2024.

The exact period is not confirmed since pro wrestling contracts have various caveats or clauses that could potentially extend a wrestler’s deal. A number of top Superstars have contracts expiring next year, including NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, whose contract reportedly expires in early 2024..

In 2019, WWE reportedly locked up a great deal of wrestlers to five-year contracts. However, several of those deals that were negotiated after that period are also said to expire in or at about the end of 2024.

The 45-year-old Sheamus is a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, a Royal Rumble Winner, a Money in the Bank Winner, a King of the Ring Winner, and more. He turns 46 years old in January 2024, before his current contract is going to reach its expiration date.