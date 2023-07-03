Latest On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contract Status, Time Away From TV

Drew McIntyre made his WWE return at Money in the Bank, and new reports have details on his contract status and time off of TV. As reported, McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank in London and confronted Gunther following the latter’s successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Gunter. That is expected to lead to a title match between the two at SummerSlam.

According to both PWInsider and Fightful Select, McIntyre’s contract is up in early 2024. PWInsider reports that contract talks have not yet begun, in part because there is so much time left on the deal. McIntyre was said to be wanted by WWE to return at Money in the Bank, but McIntyre wanted a strong storyline when he returns and they came to an agreement in the last days leading into the show.

Triple H shot down reports of creative issues during the post-show press conference. McIntyre was said to have been in continuous communications with Triple H and WWE and was also dealing with some injuries that had piled up.

Fightful Select notes that the return was kept very quiet and that both sides went particularly silent on the topic in the weeks leading into Money in the Bank.