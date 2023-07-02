Triple H Downplays Drew McIntyre-Creative Issues, Says McIntyre Was Injured

During the press conference after WWE Money in the Bank (via Fightful), Triple H downplayed recent rumors that Drew McIntyre was absent from WWE due to issues with creative, something multiple outlets reported in May. Instead, Triple H said, McIntyre was out due to injury.

He said: “It’s also a funny thing, the amount of speculation that happens around things. I read stuff all the time that’s printed and put out there. ‘Sources say.’ 75% of it is completely off base. If Drew had an issue, it’s news to me. He was out with an injury and getting stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else to get fixed so we did it, and here he is. He’s an amazing performer. He is one of the highlight superstars in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully, he’s here for the rest of his career.”

McIntyre returned to WWE at today’s Money in the Bank PPV event.