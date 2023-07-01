Drew McIntyre Confronts GUNTHER At WWE Money in the Bank Following Successful IC Title Defense

GUNTHER retained the Intercontinental title at WWE Money in the Bank and his next opponent may already be lined up. After GUNTHER forced Matt Riddle to submit and retained his title, Drew McIntyre made his surprise return and confronted him. The champion dismissed McIntyre, who gave him a headbutt and then the Claymore to end the segment.

GUNTHER has been the champion for 386 days. He now has the fourth-longest reign in company history, surpassing Don Muraco two days ago. If he is champion at Summerslam, he will have surpassed the third-longest (Randy Savage, 414). The top two reigns of Pedro Morales (424) and Honky Tonk Man (454) are also within reach.

You can follow along with our live Money in the Bank coverage here.