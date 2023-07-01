Join 411’s Live WWE Money in the Bank Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

If you like people taking a long time to climb ladders, then boy, I’ve got the show for you! Live from London’s sold-out O2 Arena, it’s WWE’s annual lightbulb-changing simulator… sorry, I mean Money in the Bank.

Of course we’ve a kick-off show, but there’s no pre-show match as it’s the usual pattern of video packages that you’ll see during the main show… and news that the man’s Money in the Bank ladder match is going to open things up. HMM…

The main show opens with that James Bond-esque video package to build up everything…

Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Butch vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Ricochet vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are on commentary for this one, and boy, LA Knight’s over isn’t he? More so than Butch, I’d dare say…

All the wrestlers gang up on Logan Paul early as the ring cleared inside the opening minute… leading to Paul bringing in a ladder as we’re into the ladder-aided stuff early. Priest gets trapped behind a ladder in the corner before LA Knight came in to clear house. He’s getting cut off a lot, left on the back burner as the first square-off involved Nakamura and Butch.

That doesn’t last long though as Paul quickly climbs the ladder and got scolded by the wrestlers for not stalling. You know the rules, Logan! Butch grabs a couple of tables from under the ring, just for the LOLS, before he grabbed a cricket bat. He’s doing better than the England cricket team have been recently though…

Paul tried to form a partnership with Damian Priest, which sparks some chants about what Logan does in his spare time. Priest turns on him, which London loved, before Ricochet dove through an open ladder to a pile on the outside. Problem was, that left LA Knight alone, but his Wrestler’s Slow Ladder Climb got cut off by Paul.

We go back to Damian Priest trying to end Logan Paul, but his attempt to suplex him through a ladder’s cut off by Butch as Priest ended up draped across said ladder… and of course, Logan Paul does the move onto the ladder, hitting a standing frog splash onto Priest. Unfortunately for Damian, that ladder didn’t give. More ladder fun in the ring sees Nakamura hit a baseball slide German suplex to take Ricochet off a ladder bridge, before Butch caught Escobar in a rear naked choke on the top of the ladder… dragging Santos onto a ladder bridge for Ricochet’s springboard 450 splash to show that ladder also wasn’t breakable.

From there we get the video gamey stand-off and scream as we’re back to climbing the ladder. Poor Priest’s back suplexed off of it by Knight, who then ate a Paul Blockbuster as we’re into Parade of Moves territory for a while. We’re outside as Butch climbs a ladder for the sake of moonsaulting into a pile, before his attempt to climb a second one in the ring was stopped by Paul.

Cue boos as Paul climbs the ladder, but he’s cut-off as we begin the “everyone tries to have a climb and gets stopped” part of proceedings. LA Knight sets up a ladder but ends up getting ‘rana’d off it by Escobar… Paul and Ricochet springboard onto the pair of ladders as we seemed to enter the home stretch, with Escobar and Nakamura’s ladder getting kicked away. Knight tries to knock the Paul/Ricochet ladder, sending the pair of them into the ropes as Ricochet eventually took a Spanish Fly off the top rope onto the pair of tables. Only one of them broke, and that was with Ricochet’s head and Logan Paul’s neck landing on it. Christ fellas…

After the replays we’ve Butch and Knight on the ladders, but a finger snapper takes Knight down… Butch can’t unclip the case, so Priest heads up to throw Butch backwards into a ladder in the corner. Knight’s back to take care of Priest, then Escobar, and finally Nakamura before Knight began to unhook the case… Priest goozles him, then threw him off the top and climbed one final time to undo the case. Cue CGI Bud Light, and an unhappy London crowd as I guess LA Knight’s still writing his story. A fun, if not overly chaotic ladder match that’ll get everyone’s favourite Safety Police involved after that goddamn Ricochet/Paul table spot. Jeez fellas… ***½

Cue a Ronda Rousey video package that plays under the adverts on Peacock…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey’s makeup, presumably a Red Dwarf tribute (yes, I know it’s really Dragon Ball Z, but I’m throwing in British references here), while Liv’s gone all Ginger Spice for her gear. If you know…

Shayna Baszler looked to focus on Morgan’s previously-injured shoulder to start, but Liv’s springboard dropkick took Baszler outside. Rodriguez takes care of Rousey before powerbombing Liv into the pile… but back in the ring, Baszler stomps on the elbow as Morgan’s bad wing came into play.

Morgan’s kept isolated for a while, with Rousey tagging in as she races to stop Morgan tagging out. Eventually Liv gets free and tagged in Rodriguez, who runs wild with slams before she got caught with a triangle armbar from Rousey on the top rope. An avalanche powerbomb breaks that up, but Morgan tagged back in and was quickly double-teamed with submissions.

Baszler’s back with a Kirifuda clutch to Morgan in the middle of the ring… Liv breaks free, only for Rousey to tag in. EXCEPT BASZLER JUMPS ROUSEY FROM BEHIND in a mini Horsewoman beatdown, choking out Rousey before she walked away. It’s academic from there, with Rousey left alone as the Ob-Liv-Ion got the win. Well, I mean that’s giving us Baszler and Rousey but that sure came out of the blue – and seemed to be totally against the obvious story of the match. **½