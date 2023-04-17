Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Reportedly Up Next Year

A new report has details on when Becky Lynch’s WWE contract is up. Fightful Select reports that Lynch’s contract is up in June of 2024. Lynch sihned a new deal when she returned in 2021 and her time off for maternity leave has not been factored in terms of extending her contract.

Lynch announced that she would not be at tonight’s Raw, and there were some speculating about her status after she changed her display name on Twitter to her real name which dropped her verification badge. The site reports that she was intended to be at Raw as of last Monday, but sources in the company have said there are no issues to their knowledge between Lynch and the company. Lynch has been dealing with a minor foot injury that was recently exacerbated.

According to the site’s sources, thus far Lynch and WWE have not started talking about a new deal. There are several people whose contracts are up next year because WWE signed a lot of the roster to four year contracts in 2020 when they were signing and extending contract deals well before they expired.

Finally, the report notes that Lynch has several connections in Hollywood and is represented by CAA.